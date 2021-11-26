Left Menu

EU seeks to stop air travel from southern Africa over COVID variant

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 13:05 IST
EU seeks to stop air travel from southern Africa over COVID variant
The European Union aims to stop air travel from the southern African region amid rising concern about a new COVID-19 variant detected in South Africa, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet on Friday.

"The Commission will propose, in close coordination with Member States, to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the southern African region due to the variant of concern B.1.1.529," she said. The variant has a "very unusual constellation" of mutations, which are concerning because they could help it evade the body's immune response and make it more transmissible, South African scientists say.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

