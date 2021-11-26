Italy imposes entry ban on southern African states - statement
Italy on Friday imposed an entry ban on people who have visited a group of southern African states, including South Africa, in the last 14 days, due to the spread of a new COVID-19 variant there.
Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza signed an executive order banning entry from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini in last 14 days, a statement said.
"Our scientists are studying the new B.1.1.529 variant. In the meantime, we will adopt the greatest possible caution," Speranza said.
