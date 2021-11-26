Left Menu

Euro zone bond yields drop on significant COVID variant

Safe havens, such as government bonds, the Japanese Yen, the Swiss Franc, U.S. Treasuries and gold are in demand, while Asian and European equity markets have recorded significant losses, the analysts noted. "The rest of the trading day will now be determined by further newsflow on the new variant, including an emergency meeting of the WHO," the added.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 13:45 IST
Euro zone bond yields drop on significant COVID variant
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Euro zone government bond yields dropped sharply across the board on Friday morning as investors reacted to a newly-identified coronavirus variant spreading in South Africa by piling into safe haven assets. The new variant was considered by scientists to be the most significant yet found, Britain said on Friday, adding that authorities needed to ascertain whether or not it made vaccines ineffective.

"Concerns about a new COVID variant that could be significantly more resistant to current vaccines due to a significantly altered spike protein have caused risk aversion to rise significantly in the markets," analysts at BayernLB said in a note. Safe havens, such as government bonds, the Japanese Yen, the Swiss Franc, U.S. Treasuries and gold are in demand, while Asian and European equity markets have recorded significant losses, the analysts noted.

"The rest of the trading day will now be determined by further newsflow on the new variant, including an emergency meeting of the WHO," the added. Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was down 7 bps at -0.32% at the open. Other highly-rated euro zone government bond yields were lower 5-6 bps.

U.S. Treasury yields slipped around 10 bps across the curve.

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, says Djokovic; Soccer-Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021