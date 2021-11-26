Virus worries knock FTSE to 1-month lows, British Airways owner sinks 15%

Left Menu

UK's blue-chip index hit more than one-month lows on Friday, with commodity, travel, and banking stocks slumping after a newly detected and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant sapped risk appetite among global investors. The domestically focussed mid-cap index dropped 2.7%.

26-11-2021
  • United Kingdom

UK's blue-chip index hit more than one-month lows on Friday, with commodity, travel, and banking stocks slumping after a newly detected and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant sapped risk appetite among global investors. The FTSE 100 index declined 3.3% by 0817 GMT — on course for its biggest one-day fall in over a year.

Tourism group TUI fell 9.9%, while airline companies like Wizz Air, Easyjet, and British Airways owner IAG lost 16% to 20.9% after UK authorities imposed travel restrictions from South Africa and five neighboring countries. Britain said that the newly identified variant spreading in South Africa was considered by scientists to be the most significant one found yet and so it needed to ascertain whether or not it made vaccines ineffective.

Energy and mining stocks fell 6.6% and 4.5%, respectively, tracking a slump in commodity prices amid fresh economic slowdown fears. The domestically focussed mid-cap index dropped 2.7%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

