Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,997 cr via Basel III-compliant bonds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 13:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@bankofbaroda)
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Bank of Baroda on Friday said it has raised Rs 1,997 crore by issuing Basel III-compliant bonds.

The bank had come out with a Rs 2,000 crore issue of additional tier-I bonds on November 24. ''The bank has received total bid amount of Rs 5,308 crore, out of which the issuance was finalised for Rs 1,997 crore at 7.95 per cent (per annum),'' BoB said in a regulatory filing.

The bank said it issued a total of 1,997 bonds of Rs 1 crore each under this issue to a total of 21 allottees.

To comply with Basel-III Capital Regulations, banks need to improve and strengthen their capital planning processes.

These norms are being implemented to mitigate concerns on potential stresses on asset quality and consequential impact on performance and profitability of banks.

Stock of Bank of Baroda traded 3.33 per cent lower at Rs 89.90 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

