SCOREBOARD: India vs NZ Test, Tea-Day 2
Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the opening Test between India and New Zealand here on Friday.
India 1st Innings: Mayank Agarwal c Blundell b Jamieson 13 Shubman Gill b Jamieson 52 Cheteshwar Pujara c Blundell b Southee 26 Ajinkya Rahane b Jamieson 35 Shreyas Iyer c Young b Southee 105 Ravindra Jadeja b Southee 50 Wriddhiman Saha c Blundell b Southee 1 Ravichandran Ashwin b Patel 38 Axar Patel c Blundell b Southee 3 Umesh Yadav not out 10 Ishant Sharma lbw b Patel 0 Extras: (B-5 LB-2 NB-4 W-1) 12 Total: (All out in 111.1 overs) 345 Fall of wickets: 1/21 2/82 3/106 4/145 5/266 6/288 7/305 8/313 9/339 10/345 Bowling: Tim Southee 27.4-6-69-5, Kyle Jamieson 23.2-6-91-3, Ajaz Patel 29.1-7-90-2, William Somerville 24-2-60-0, Rachin Ravindra 7-1-28-0. New Zealand 1st Innings: Tom Latham not out 23 Will Young not out 46 Extras: (LB-1, NB-2) 3 Total: (For no loss in 26 overs) 72 Bowling: Ishant Sharama 4-2-6-0, Umesh Yadav 6-2-12-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 8-1-25-0, Ravindra Jadeja 6-2-16-0, Axar Patel 2-0-12-0.
