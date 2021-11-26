Global Markets on worry over new vaccine-resistant COVID variant, Hong Kong shares plunge

Left Menu

Hong Kong shares closed down on Friday at their lowest in seven weeks, tracking weak global markets on worries around a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant, while reports of a tech crackdown indicate the movement is far from over.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 14:28 IST
Hong Kong shares closed down on Friday at their lowest in seven weeks, tracking weak global markets on worries around a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant, while reports of a tech crackdown indicate the movement is far from over. The Hang Seng index fell 2.7% to 24,080.52, while the China Enterprises Index lost 2.7% to 8,576.07.

For the week, the Hang Seng Index lost 3.9%, while the China Enterprises Index retreated 4.4%. Both logged their biggest weekly decline in 10. Hong Kong has found cases of the new variant, which was initially detected in South Africa. Scientists said the variant may be able to evade immune responses, while British authorities thought it is the most significant variant to date.

Tech giants tumbled 3.3%, with Tencent Holdings, Meituan, and Alibaba Group down between 3% and 4.7%. China's market regulator proposed new rules on Friday aimed at increasing oversight over the internet advertising sector.

Chinese regulators have asked top executives of ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc to devise a plan to delist from the New York Stock Exchange due to concerns about data security, Bloomberg News reported. The Wall Street Journal reported that some Chinese state-run companies were restricting employees' use of Tencent's messaging app Weixin.

Meanwhile, gambling stocks slumped 6.6% on COVID-19 concerns.

