Dutch government: temporary stop on flights from Southern Africa - ANP

The Dutch government on Friday will temporarily halt air traffic from Southern Africa, following the detection of a new coronavirus variant there, the ANP press agency reported, citing the country's health minister.

The Dutch move follows a similar decision by Britain and a statement by European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen that the EU aims to halt air travel from the region due to concerns over the possible dangers posed by the variant.

