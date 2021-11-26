H5N1 bird flu outbreak at Singapore animal sanctuary: OIE

Switzerland has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus among poultry at an animal sanctuary, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Friday.

The virus killed 22 birds at the sanctuary in the northern district of Huentwangen near the German border, with another eight birds slaughtered, the OIE said, citing a report from the Swiss authorities.

The case follows several outbreaks among poultry and wild birds in Europe in recent weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)