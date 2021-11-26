Left Menu

H5N1 bird flu outbreak at Singapore animal sanctuary: OIE

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 26-11-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 15:01 IST
H5N1 bird flu outbreak at Singapore animal sanctuary: OIE
  • Country:
  • France

Switzerland has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus among poultry at an animal sanctuary, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Friday.

The virus killed 22 birds at the sanctuary in the northern district of Huentwangen near the German border, with another eight birds slaughtered, the OIE said, citing a report from the Swiss authorities.

The case follows several outbreaks among poultry and wild birds in Europe in recent weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, says Djokovic; Soccer-Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021