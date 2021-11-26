Left Menu

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-11-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 15:43 IST
France's CGT union calls for Amazon workers to strike on Black Friday
Amazon Image Credit: ANI
One of France's top labour unions, CGT, called for Amazon workers in the country to go on strike to coincide with Black Friday discount shopping sales, joining labour protests against the company planned in other European countries.

"Today's call for a strike has absolutely no impact on the activity," a spokesperson for Amazon France said, adding that deliveries to customers were carried out as usual. The Amazon employees on strike represented 0.1% of the staff, which amounts to 26,500 in total, including of 14,500 permanent workers.

German union Verdi on Wednesday called on employees to strike at three different Amazon locations in Germany.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

