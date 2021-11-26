Citta Natural Baby Products has Record Sales on Children's Day

Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Emphasizing the need for increased safety and nourishment for children and newborns, Citta had run digital campaigns for its mega sale on children’s day. The company witnessed a sale of Rs 2 million and the CEO of the company, Akanksha Sharma, was overwhelmed by the experience.

Citta produces natural baby bath and skincare products using the best quality ingredients and good manufacturing practices. The brand offers baby-friendly, natural, and tested products like unique CittaMositurising Baby Balm launched for the first time in India for enhanced moisturisation to tackle the dryness especially in newborns, Citta Baby Massage Oil with 12 nourishing oils, and 1st Indian Foaming Baby Shampoo and Foaming Baby Wash to name a few. This Pune-based company is part of the Lexicon Group and was started by Akanksha Sharma who completed her formal education in Los Angeles.

When asked about the success she said, “Since the products have been specially developed keeping in mind the sensitive skin of babies, the ingredients used are of the highest quality and the formulations have been tested to ensure that even newborns can be nourished using Citta’s products. The parents in our country are well educated and aware of their surroundings, they know that safety is the most important aspect for their babies and hence the products used on them should not be substandard. I am glad that the parents have shown trust in our brand, and that we have had such a successful response!” Karishma Mathur, a doctor herself and the mother of an eight-month-old baby girl stated, “What’s most important is that Citta’s products are well suited for Indian children. It is a rare brand that has done their research especially for the Indian babies and I am glad that they have created natural products that don’t use harsh chemicals.” Many international brands have created baby products that are manufactured in foreign countries, with foreign babies and their skin in mind. There seems to be a vacuum in this industry, manufacturing baby products with the Indian babies in mind has not been the priority here, but Citta is one such company that has filled this gap by manufacturing baby products that are an amalgamation of natural Indian remedies and backed by modern science.

Mother of a 1-year-old Aaryan, says, “While growing up my mother used only natural ingredients on me, so I am very glad to see Citta natural products that I can safely use on my child as they also include the natural ingredients since I don’t often have the time to enter the kitchen to hunt for these ingredients and create a mix. I am particularly impressed by their massage oil which is a blend of 12 natural oils, all of which have different benefits for a baby’s skin. I’m happy that Citta products are dermatologist tested and approved.” PWR PWR

