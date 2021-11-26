Croatia restricts travel rules due to new COVID-19 variant
Croatia will restrict the travel rules from several countries due to the new coronavirus variant, Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic told reporters on Friday.
"We will ban arrivals from some countries or impose a quarantine of 14 days with obligatory testing," he said.
He said the measure, which refers to the arrivals from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Namibia, and Hong Kong, would be formally taken later on Friday.
