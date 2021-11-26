Taxation and Lack of Travel Freedom are Driving Wealthy Indians to Look for Citizenship Overseas

Over the last year, acquiring second citizenship as an insurance policy has become popular among the global elite. However, there is one country that is seeing a significant drain of its wealth. Statistics from the Global Wealth Migration Review show that 2% of India’s millionaires have flocked overseas in 2020 alone.

High net-worth Indians have long migrated out of the country in search of greater travel and business opportunities. Over the pandemic, that number has skyrocketed as India’s millionaire population raced to leave the country amidst a struggling healthcare infrastructure and stringent travel restrictions. Multiple waves of lockdowns and COVID-19 variants leftwealthy Indianstrapped in the country, unable to travel for business or visit their children studying abroad, with no hope of the situation improving.

However, it isn’t just COVID-19 that has made travel difficult. India’s passport only affords its holders travel to 58 countries globally. This has long since been an obstacle for businesspeople and entrepreneurs hoping to access global markets, sometimes within short notice.In addition to business, travel is fundamental for educational purposes and ensuring our children have access to the best institutions worldwide.

Aside from the lack of travel freedom, Indian citizens are growing concerned about stringent taxation policies that would see them pay tax even if they are not residents. This has encouraged many to enquire about second citizenship as a means of protecting their wealth.Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programmes have become a popular route to achieving this. CBI presents an alternative solution for those that do not have ties to another nation through descent, marriage or naturalisation.

“As governments become more insular and impose stricter visa controls, the opportunity to travel and be global and do business globally is considerably hampered. So, citizenship by investment is a wonderful way to reverse that as it gives the Indian national better access to travel and business opportunities,” said Micha Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners.

Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment Programme has been ranked the industry’s best route to second citizenship by experts at the Financial Times’ Professional Wealth Management magazine.To qualify, applicants must pass due diligence and invest ina government fund or purchase selected real estate from renowned hoteliers like Hilton, Kempinski and Marriott or unique boutique resorts like Jungle Bay and Secret Bay.

Each of these properties are built with the surrounding environment in mind, combining both luxury and eco-friendly practices to provide a unique product. This aligns with Dominica’s wider ethos and commitment to sustainability and resilience. It is one of the most appealing features for Indians who are looking for an alternative way of life unfound in big cities and instead prefer a country with natural abundance and a higher standard of clean air.

More Indians are choosing Dominica due to its wealth of benefits.Most notably this includes visa-free access to over 160 destinations including key business hubs, proximity to the United States with a currency pegged to the dollar, as well as the protection of lifelong citizenship in a country that invests heavily in its national development.

PWR PWR

