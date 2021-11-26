Euro zone bond yields drop on significant COVID variant

Eurozone government bond yields dropped sharply across the board on Friday as investors reacted to a newly identified coronavirus variant spreading in South Africa by piling into haven assets. The variant was considered by scientists to be the most significant yet found, Britain said on Friday, adding that authorities needed to ascertain whether or not it made vaccines ineffective.

"It's a classical risk ofrisk-offnto safe havens such as government bonds, with equities and other risky assets under pressure," said Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer Guntermann. "It is still early days, but going into year-end investors may prefer to keep a bit more in safe havens and we also have to assess how it feeds into central bank risk assessments even if this variant turns out not to be of huge concern," he said.

"It's a reminder that the pandemic could pop up again at virtually any time." Safe havens, such as government bonds, the Japanese Yen, the Swiss Franc, and gold were in demand, while Asian and European equity markets recorded losses.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was down 6 bps at -0.31% at 1100 GMT. Other highly-rated euro zone government bond yields were lower 5-7 bps. Italy's 10-year government bond yield dipped below the 1% mark and was at 0.98%, down 8 bps on the day, by 1100 GMT.

U.S. Treasury yields slipped around 10 bps across the curve. Meanwhile, rate hike expectations in the single currency bloc fell, with money market investors pricing in a roughly 50% chance of a 10 basis point rate hike from the ECB in December 2022, having fully priced in such a move earlier this week.

A raft of European Central Bank policymakers is due to speak later on Friday, including board members Isabel Schnabel, Fabio Panetta, and ECB vice president Luis de Guindos at 1230 GMT. Analysts said they might provide some clarity on growth projections and on how the ECB will unwind its pandemic emergency purchasing program (PEPP), particularly in the light of the new variant.

