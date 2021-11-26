Equity indices fall by nearly 3 pc; realty, metal drags Sensex to 1687.94 pts

As concerns of a new coronavirus variant surface, the key equity indices fall by nearly 3 per cent each on Thursday, leaving the Indian markets bleeding. At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex slumped to 1687.94 points or 2.87 per cent, while the Nifty 50 dropped by 509.80 points or 2.91 per cent.

Just a day after the markets revived, the renewed threat of COVID, losses in Asian stocks, plummeted realty and metal sectors are among a few factors leading to the major crash. While all sectors witnessed significant losses, only the healthcare sector managed to gain with 1.18 per cent. The sectors facing major losses, other than realty and metal are auto and basic materials.

Among stocks, the top gainer was Dr Reddys Labs which surged 3.32 per cent to Rs 4,744.90 per share, followed by Nestle up by 0.35 per cent to Rs 19,255 per share, and Asian Paints with a minimal surge of 0.01 per cent to Rs 3,143.90 per share. Meanwhile, IndusInd Bank cracked by 6.01 per cent, followed by Maruti Suzuki down by 5.27 per cent and Tata Steel by 5.23 per cent. (ANI)

