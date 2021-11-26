Left Menu

Equity indices fall by nearly 3 pc; realty, metal drags Sensex to 1687.94 pts

As concerns of a new coronavirus variant surface, the key equity indices fall by nearly 3 per cent each on Thursday, leaving the Indian markets bleeding.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-11-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 16:55 IST
Equity indices fall by nearly 3 pc; realty, metal drags Sensex to 1687.94 pts
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As concerns of a new coronavirus variant surface, the key equity indices fall by nearly 3 per cent each on Thursday, leaving the Indian markets bleeding. At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex slumped to 1687.94 points or 2.87 per cent, while the Nifty 50 dropped by 509.80 points or 2.91 per cent.

Just a day after the markets revived, the renewed threat of COVID, losses in Asian stocks, plummeted realty and metal sectors are among a few factors leading to the major crash. While all sectors witnessed significant losses, only the healthcare sector managed to gain with 1.18 per cent. The sectors facing major losses, other than realty and metal are auto and basic materials.

Among stocks, the top gainer was Dr Reddys Labs which surged 3.32 per cent to Rs 4,744.90 per share, followed by Nestle up by 0.35 per cent to Rs 19,255 per share, and Asian Paints with a minimal surge of 0.01 per cent to Rs 3,143.90 per share. Meanwhile, IndusInd Bank cracked by 6.01 per cent, followed by Maruti Suzuki down by 5.27 per cent and Tata Steel by 5.23 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, says Djokovic; Soccer-Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021