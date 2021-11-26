Govt willing to look at PMP for AC industry to check imports: DPIIT Secretary

Speaking at the high-level DPIIT-FICCI Investor Roundtable on PLI for White Goods, ShriAnurag Jain, Secretary, DPIIT, said that the government is willing to look at the Phased Manufacturing (PMP) plan for the AC industry to check the imports and increase local value addition and employment. He was responding to the suggestions made by some of the CEOs present in the roundtable to come out with the PMP for the AC industry.

Shri Jain also mentioned that DPIIT will now ensure that all these investments coming up under the PLI of White Goods get approvals from the central and state government authorities on fast track so that targets set under the PLI are achieved timely.

Shri Jain also said that they were in the process of fast-tracking the National Single Window Clearance System aimed at Ease of Doing Business where all applications can be filed and tracked online. He also said that Government is fastracking FDI applications under Press note 3.

ShriJain further said that the PLI scheme has been designed such as to benefit those sectors where India can take lead and also to benefit sunrise sectors and make them ready for global competition.

Shri Anil Agrawal, Additional Secretary, DPIIT, while appreciating the efforts of the FICCI Electronics and White Goods Committee, said that the industry response to PLI for white goods has been overwhelming. The government took immense precautions while drafting the scheme so that there are no impediments to the implementation of the scheme going forward, he said.

Sharing the journey of PLI for White Goods, ShriAgrawal said that in almost one year, DPIIT has ensured that the scheme was designed and implemented based on the industry feedback and consensus across the value chain.

In the DPIIT-FICCI Investor Roundtable over one hundred and fifty CEOs/CXOs of the white goods industry participated showcasing the confidence of the investors in PLI. Many of these investors in component value chain are new ventures from the Small and medium sector who would now supply to the OEMs and integrate with the Global value chains, noted ShriAnil Agrawal.

He further elaborated that the impact of the scheme has been tremendous as manufacturing units in over 50 locations across India are coming up or will benefit from the PLI scheme of white goods in the component chain of AC and LED. ShriAgrawal said that these units are located in States like Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Haryana Rajasthan and West Bengal

ShriManish Sharma, Chair- Electronics and White Goods Manufacturing Committee, FICCIsaid our achievements as an industry with the committed investment exceeding 4500 crores from more than 40 organizations across Indian manufacturers, SMEs and MNCs for varied components of ACs and LEDs including the industry of aluminium and copper, is commendable.

He further said the collective wisdom of the Government and the Industry coming together for a common cause has boosted the confidence of both the Government and the investors. He appreciated the sectoral associations for their contribution which was possible due to the guidance of Ministry of the Commerce and Industry under the Atmanirbhar vision of the Prime Minister. He further mentioned that the PLI brings with it the commitment with a positive mindset ushering into the new era of backward integration with scale allowing tobuild competitiveness for export.

ShriJasbir Singh, Co-Chair Electronics Manufacturing Committee, FICCI said, "Applaud Government initiative for PLI in our sector. This would have a compounding impact on component landscape for our sector taking local value addition from current levels of 25% to 75% in next 4-5 years. This was missing link in our industry, and we thank DPIIT for rolling out this well thought of and uniquely structured scheme in such a short span."

Shri Arun Chawla, Director General, FICCI commended the government and the industry for the resilience and actions shown in the past year.

The Investor Roundtable, which witnessed participation from all the applicants in the PLI of White Goods with over two dozen CEOs of the industry, was organised jointly by DPIIT and FICCI in collaboration with sectoral associations namely RAMA, CEAMA, ELCINA and ELCOMA.

An Interactive Session on PLI investors was also attended by President and office bearers of RAMA, CEAMA, ELCOMA and ELCINA, - the sectoral associations.

(With Inputs from PIB)