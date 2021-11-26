MP: Two bogies of Udhampur-Durg express train catch fire near Morena
Two bogies of Udhampur Express train caught fire on Friday at Hetampur station between Morena and Dholpur in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said. Some eye-witnesses claimed that four bogies had caught fire, but Saraichola police station in-charge Rishikesh Sharma said only two bogies were affected.
PTI | Morena | Updated: 26-11-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 17:32 IST
Two bogies of Udhampur Express train caught fire on Friday at Hetampur station between Morena and Dholpur in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said. Some eye-witnesses claimed that four bogies had caught fire, but Saraichola police station in-charge Rishikesh Sharma said only two bogies were affected. The train was on its way to Durg from Udhampur. Fire brigade and police personnel have reached the spot, officials said. PTI COR MAS KRK KRK
