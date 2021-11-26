Left Menu

MP: Two bogies of Udhampur-Durg express train catch fire near Morena

Two bogies of Udhampur Express train caught fire on Friday at Hetampur station between Morena and Dholpur in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said. Some eye-witnesses claimed that four bogies had caught fire, but Saraichola police station in-charge Rishikesh Sharma said only two bogies were affected.

PTI | Morena | Updated: 26-11-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 17:32 IST
