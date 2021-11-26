Left Menu

India to resume scheduled international flights from Dec 15: Aviation Ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 17:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Scheduled international flights to and from India will be resumed from December 15, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Friday.

Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, special international passenger flights have been operating since July last year under air bubble arrangements formed with approximately 28 countries.

In an order, the Civil Aviation Ministry stated: ''The matter of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India has been examined in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and it has been decided that scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India may be resumed from December 15, 2021.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

