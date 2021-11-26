Bahrain bans travellers from southern African states over COVID concerns
Bahrain has banned entry to travellers from South Africa and five southern African nations due to concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, the state news agency BNA reported on Friday.
The decision excluded Bahraini citizens and those with Bahraini residency visa holders, it said.
