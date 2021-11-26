Adarsh Developers on a commerce spree sells 400 Plots in a Week at Adarsh Savana

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Adarsh Group, the leading real estate conglomerate with over three decades of experience in delivering quality real estate projects, announced the sale of 400 plots within a week as a part of the immensely successful pre-launch of its project 'Adarsh Savana'. This is Adarsh Group's maiden foray into plotted developments and Adarsh Savana perfectly encapsulates Adarsh Group's ethos of "Legacy, Superlative Quality, Customer Centricity & Building Communities". Spread across 99 acres, Adarsh Savana is a seamless combination of superlative-quality infrastructure and top-notch amenities. Located off Yelahanka, in North Bengaluru, this premium project is developed keeping aspirational investors and end-users in mind.

Adarsh Savana was conceptualized keeping in mind the changing preferences and tastes of the discerning customers.

The development presents a perfect blend of nature, peace, solitude, and lifestyle amenities, at an excellent price point. It is spread across 99 acres of land and has 1,100 villa plots along with state-of-the-art infrastructure, a large 44,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, exclusive lifestyle amenities like a butterfly garden, swimming pool, restaurant, mini-golf course, skating rink, squash court, yoga deck, amphitheatre, community kitchen garden etc. that add to the overall appeal.

The premium plotted development of Adarsh Savana is for both end-users and investors. The plot sizes are available in different sizes ranging from 1,200 sq. ft. up to 4,000 sq. ft. giving them the freedom and flexibility of building a home of their choice. Adarsh Savana's proximity to the airport, premium educational institutions, tech parks and special economic zones makes it an ideal choice for those who are looking for a luxurious abode that is exclusive yet close to the city. Commenting on the occasion, Mr. B M Jayeshankar, Chairman and Managing Director, Adarsh Group, said, "At Adarsh Group we are committed to delivering enhanced customer delight through thoughtful innovation. Hence, understanding the need and convenience of the discerning consumers of today, we have introduced our first plotted land development project - Adarsh Savana. Owning a plot has always been a prized investment for a large section of the Indian population, as land is considered to have a healthy appreciation value than any other asset class. With this project, we intend to help our consumers make investments today that would help them create a family heirloom for tomorrow. This venture will bear the testimony of superior planning with the availability of luxurious amenities and a lifetime of happiness." Buoyed by the phenomenal response to Adarsh Savana, the company is looking at the plotted land category in a big way across Bengaluru. Consumers and investors looking to invest in the land will have another opportunity to own a part of indulgent luxury with Adarsh's upcoming project. About Adarsh Group Founded in the year 1988, Adarsh Group, one of the pioneers of gated communities in India, has transformed the skyline of Bengaluru. The Group's projects showcase the finest architecture and the best luxury amenities, in pristine natural surroundings. Adarsh Group is a brand committed to world-class quality and fine living. Today, Adarsh Group is an established name across residential, commercial and hospitality sectors. Over the past 33 years, they have developed and marketed over 16.51 million square feet of high-end residential, commercial and hospitality spaces and over 26 million square feet of projects are under various stages of development. Driven by a vision to create superior Lifestyles.

(With inputs from agencies.)