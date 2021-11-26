Tarsons Products shares gain nearly 27 pc in debut trade

Shares of life sciences company Tarsons Products on Friday settled with a premium of nearly 27 per cent in its debut trade against the issue price of Rs 662.

The stock listed at Rs 700, a gain of 5.74 per cent against the issue price on BSE. It further jumped 26.88 per cent to close at Rs 840. On NSE, it listed with a premium of 3.02 per cent at Rs 682. It jumped 23.62 per cent to close at Rs 818.40.

In volume terms, 26.30 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 1.34 crore on NSE. The initial public offer of Tarsons Products Limited received 77.49 times subscription earlier this month. The Rs 1,023.84-crore IPO had a price range of Rs 635-662 per share.

Tarsons Products is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and supplying a diverse range of quality labware products used in laboratories across research organisations, academic institutes, pharmaceutical firms, diagnostics companies and hospitals.

It manufactures a range of quality labware products that help advance scientific discovery and improve healthcare.

The company currently operates through its five manufacturing facilities located in West Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)