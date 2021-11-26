Sebi grants recognition to BASL as accreditation agency

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday said it has granted recognition to BSE Administration and Supervision Limited (BASL) as an accreditation agency.

The recognition has been granted for three years with effect from December 01, 2021, as per the release.

The renewal of the recognition would be subject to satisfactory performance by BASL, it further said.

BASL will be responsible for verification of documents submitted by applicants for accreditation, issuance of accreditation certificate, maintaining data of accredited investors, and verification of accreditation status, as per BSE's press release.

“Accreditation of investors will allow an added layer of benefits to the accredited investors. BASL has the requisite infrastructure including systems and manpower to fulfil this responsibility,'' said Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BSE.

The procedure for accreditation of an investor and verification of accreditation status of an investor by investment providers and other modalities along with relevant circulars shall be displayed on the website of BASL and BSE.

The framework for accredited investors in the Indian Securities market was introduced in August.

