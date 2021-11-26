Left Menu

Texmaco Rail & Engineering rights issue oversubscribed 1.35 times

26-11-2021
Texmaco Rail and Engineering Ltd has said its rights issue for an amount of up to Rs 164.51 crore was oversubscribed by about 1.35 times.

The Kolkata-headquartered company, in an exchange filing, said the rights issue closed for subscription at 5 pm on Thursday.

In October, Texmaco Rail and Engineering had said its Capital Issue Committee approved issuing over 7.15 crore equity shares worth up to Rs 164.51 crore.

The rights entitlement ratio was fixed at 2:7 - two equity shares for every seven equity shares held by shareholders, the company said.

