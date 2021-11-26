Left Menu

Centre raises Bengal labour budget for creation of 27 cr man-days

The Centre has increased West Bengals labour budget for the creation of 27 crore person-days under the MGNREGA scheme, a decision, which senior officials of the state said, was prompted by the Mamata Banerjee governments move to meet the financial years target of generating 22 crore man-days and even exceeding it in just about seven months.The state government has always tried to ensure that people get to reap the benefits of MGNREGA scheme, panchayat and rural development minister Pulak Roy said.It is true that the Centre has increased the labour budget for West Bengal to 27 crore person-days.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-11-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 18:10 IST
Centre raises Bengal labour budget for creation of 27 cr man-days
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has increased West Bengal's labour budget for the creation of 27 crore person-days under the MGNREGA scheme, a decision, which senior officials of the state said, was prompted by the Mamata Banerjee government's move to meet the financial year’s target of generating 22 crore man-days and even exceeding it in just about seven months.

The state government has always tried to ensure that people get to reap the benefits of MGNREGA scheme, panchayat and rural development minister Pulak Roy said.

''It is true that the Centre has increased the labour budget for West Bengal to 27 crore person-days. It has been our constant endeavour to ensure that the rural masses are not deprived of the benefits of the scheme,'' Roy said when contacted. A senior official said that the Centre had allocated 22 crore person-days for the state in the current fiscal, and the West Bengal government successfully generated 24.5 crore man-days by October-end.

Last week, the number rose to 24.84 crore person-days, the official said.

''This success must have prompted the Union government to increase the labour budget,'' he claimed.

A total of 94.30 lakh individuals were given jobs to create the 24.84 crore person-days, he said.

Over 45 per cent man-days were created by engaging women in various jobs, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, says Djokovic; Soccer-Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021