Salud Adds Three New Fresh and Classy Variants to Its RTD Portfolio

Celebrate life 2.0 in uncomplicated way! Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Urban lifestyle brand, Salud Beverages, has been changing the ready-to-drink segment by uncomplicating the drinking experience with G&T 2.0. It is now launching 3 more pour-and-enjoy variants – A Watermelon & Mint G&T 2.0, Salud Strong, and Salud Sonic. With the introduction of these three new offerings, the brand strengthens its portfolio of easy-to-drink beverages that enable people to unwind, bond with their tribe, and celebrate life in an uncomplicated way – Life 2.0, they call it. Like the original G&T 2.0 lineup, these three new drinks are pre-mixes and refreshers, that are easy and convenient for backyard chilling, camping and hiking, poolside lounging or picnics in the park. Nothing beats the ease of a portable, anytime-anywhere convenience in a bottle. No mixers or shakers or extra ingredients required! Take your party spirit to new heights, no matter where you are. Try out these fresh new Salud drinks.

WATERMELON & MINT G&T 2.0 The oh-so-cooling vitality of watermelon and the zesty thrill of mint meet for an experience like a summer holiday in a bottle.

STRONG Classic English Juniper-crafted gin gets an update with an effervescent aerated twist and a stronger kick.

SONIC SOda and toNIC – a classic Japanese mix – with an Indian twist highlights this low-sugar gin refresher with just 99 calories.

Also, from Salud are Salud Sessions –compilations of deep chill music vibes in collaboration with top DJs and Salud Merchandise – range of exclusive clothing and accessories. All with the trademark Salud vibe of being gender agnostic and completely inclusive.

There's never been a better time to enter the uncomplicated ready-to-drink world.

Salud Beverages Price: INR 130/- Available at all retail outlets About Salud The brand may be called Salud Beverages, but it is so much more than that. It is an urban lifestyle brand, aspiring to go global, with life and lifestyle as its ethos, a mindset that is inclusive, and an appeal that is universal. It aims to give people modern, exclusive, socially responsible and exciting ways to bond with their tribe, connect with themselves, and celebrate life in a whole new way – Life 2.0! It all began with G&T 2.0 – a ready-to-drink gin and tonic that opened up a whole new segment in India for consumers looking for something fresh, convenient, easy to drink. G&T 2.0 has a truly modern vibe, with a flavour profile and image that caters to its target audience by being gender agnostic. It is a completely inclusive and diverse brand; it is for everyone. The beverage range will expand to a variety of natural flavours in the alcoholic and non-alcoholic space, each with the trademark Salud vibe of freshness, modernity and easy style. Continuing the journey of Salud beyond the alcobev space, are affiliations with music, fashion and other upcoming lifestyle experiences that will fall under the Life 2.0 umbrella.

Salud's key investors are Prasad Vanga from Anthill Ventures, Rana Dagubatti, actor and an active investor and UrbanI, speed scaling partner. Salud was founded by Ajay Shetty, ex-banker turned entrepreneur who successfully sold his previous wine venture, to lead and build a whole new lifestyle brand.

Salud's Three New fresh and classy variants; Salud Strong, Salud Sonic & Watermelon-Mint G&T 2.0

