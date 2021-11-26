Spain to suspend flights to S.Africa, Botswana over new COVID-19 variant, TVE says

Spain will suspend flights to South Africa and Botswana from Tuesday over concerns about a highly contagious new COVID-19 variant there, state broadcaster TVE reported on Friday, following similar decisions by other European nations.

The Health Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

The report came shortly after the European Comission recommended an EU-wide travel ban to and from southern Africa due to the rapid rise of the B.1.1.529 variant in South Africa, which scientists fear could evade vaccines.