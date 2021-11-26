Left Menu

Spain to suspend flights to S.Africa, Botswana over new COVID-19 variant, TVE says

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 26-11-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 18:39 IST
  • Spain

Spain will suspend flights to South Africa and Botswana from Tuesday over concerns about a highly contagious new COVID-19 variant there, state broadcaster TVE reported on Friday, following similar decisions by other European nations.

The Health Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

The report came shortly after the European Comission recommended an EU-wide travel ban to and from southern Africa due to the rapid rise of the B.1.1.529 variant in South Africa, which scientists fear could evade vaccines.

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

