Spain to restrict flights from S.Africa, Botswana over new COVID-19 variant

Darias did not give details on when the restrictions would come into force but a cabinet meeting, at which such measures would be approved, is scheduled for next Tuesday. "We will also imminently adopt a resolution ... to require passengers from high-risk countries to provide, in addition to vaccination (proof), either an antigen test or a PCR," she added.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 19:07 IST
Spain's cabinet will restrict flights from South Africa and Botswana over concerns about a highly contagious new COVID-19 variant there, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Friday, following similar decisions by other European nations.

"We will see about other countries but for now those two," she told state broadcaster TVE. Darias did not give details on when the restrictions would come into force but a cabinet meeting, at which such measures would be approved, is scheduled for next Tuesday.

"We will also imminently adopt a resolution ... to require passengers from high-risk countries to provide, in addition to vaccination (proof), either an antigen test or a PCR," she added. The announcement came shortly after the European Commision recommended an EU-wide travel ban to and from southern Africa due to the rapid rise of the B.1.1.529 variant in South Africa, which scientists fear could evade vaccines.

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

