Two coaches of Udhampur-Durg express catch fire near Morena in MP, passengers unhurt

As many as 72 passengers had a lucky escape when fire broke out in two AC coaches of 20484 Udhampur Express train at Hetampur station between Morena and Dholpur in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, police said.

Nobody was injured in the incident as the train was halted and the fire was brought under control in time, they said.

The train was on its way to Durg from Udhampur.

The fire started in the A1 coach around 3.30 pm and spread to the A2 coach as the train was near Hetampur station. It was halted immediately. There were 72 passengers in the two coaches, according to local police. The passengers managed to come out by breaking the window panes, Saraichola police station in-charge Rishikesh Sharma said.

Smoke from the two coaches also entered another AC bogie and the generator van, eyewitnesses said.

The A1 and A2 coaches and passengers' luggage got damaged, police said.

The damaged coaches were separated from the train.

Local people played a major role in dousing the flames in time, eyewitnesses said.

