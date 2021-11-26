Left Menu

COVID-19: After Aurangabad, Hingoli adopts 'no vaccine, no fuel' policy

PTI | Hingoli/Aurangabad | Updated: 26-11-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 19:17 IST
The authorities in Hingoli in Maharashtra on Friday followed the footsteps of Aurangabad and ordered dispensing stations to not sell fuel unless the vaccination certificate of the buyer is checked.

The order by Hingoli Collector Jitendra Papalkar said all pumps will have to put up 'no vaccine, no fuel' boards, adding that the chief executive officer of the local Zilla Parishad, the superintendent of police, sub-divisional officers, tehsildars etc would be responsible for ensuring its effective implementation.

Violators would be charged under provisions of IPC, Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act etc, the order added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

