Access to oceans should remain free from traditional, non-traditional threats: V-P Naidu

Stressing the importance of maritime security in an increasingly globalised world, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said oceans are the pathways to prosperity and it is important that their access remains free and unencumbered, both from traditional and non-traditional threats.

Naidu also said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the many inadequacies in the current global system, particularly the health system and the supply chains. He called for a multilateral and collaborative approach to address these gaps.

Addressing the Retreat Session of the two-day Asia–Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit which began on Thursday in a virtual format, he mentioned India's contribution in the fight against Covid, saying that by controlling the transmission of the infection in one-sixth of the world's population it has contributed to making the world safer.

Referring to the milestone of more than a billion vaccinations, Naidu said India is also in the process of restarting the global export of vaccines to countries in need.

''Stressing the importance of maritime security in an increasingly globalised world, the vice president said oceans are the pathways to prosperity and it is important that their access remain free and unencumbered, both from traditional and non-traditional threats,'' an official statement issued by the Vice-President Secretariat said.

Naidu also mentioned the five principles that define India's approach.

That include free, open and secure maritime trade, peaceful settlement of maritime disputes based on international law, collective address of natural disasters and maritime threats, preservation of the maritime environment and maritime resources and encouraging responsible maritime connectivity based on sustainability and absorption capacity of countries.

Describing climate action as another area of common interest, the vice-president reiterated that the road to fighting climate change is through climate justice which requires countries to take a bigger and long-term picture into account.

Noting that in the post-pandemic era, a different world awaits us, Naidu said, ''It is one that puts a greater premium on trust and transparency, resilience and reliability, as also on choices and redundancy.'' He observed the ASEM process, bringing together countries of Asia and Europe, has a critical role to play in this regard.

Naidu also reaffirmed India's commitment to share its experience and resources with the world in the spirit of solidarity to ensure security and growth for all in the region.

ASEM is a platform for the countries in Asia and Europe to exchange views on regional and global issues and strengthen cooperation in a wide range of areas.

The grouping comprises 51 member countries and two regional organisations — the European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The countries in the grouping represent 65 per cent of the global GDP, 60 per cent of the global population, 75 per cent of global tourism and 55 per cent of global trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)