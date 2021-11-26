Left Menu

EU chief: halt air travel with places with new COVID variant

The European Union's chief executive called on Friday for a suspension of air travel connection to places where a new coronavirus variant has been detected. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also said vaccine producers are obliged to adapt their jabs as soon as new variants emerge.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 26-11-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 20:02 IST
The European Union's chief executive called on Friday for a suspension of air travel connection to places where a new coronavirus variant has been detected. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also said vaccine producers are obliged to adapt their jabs as soon as new variants emerge. She spoke as news of a new variant detected in South Africa rattled global markets.

"It is now important that all of us in Europe act very swiftly, decisively and united," she said, in calling for EU citizens to get vaccinated and improve their protection with booster jabs. "All air travel to these countries should be suspended until we have a clearer understanding about the danger posed by this new variant," she said.

Von der Leyen spoke after Belgium - an EU member country and the headquarters of EU institutions - confirmed a first case of the B.1.1.529 variant on its soil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

