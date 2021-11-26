Left Menu

Long term goal in India is to build robust ecosystem with audio creators ,listeners: Spotify

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 20:39 IST
Long term goal in India is to build robust ecosystem with audio creators ,listeners: Spotify
  • Country:
  • India

Music streaming platform Spotify on Friday said its long-term goal in India is to build a robust ecosystem with audio creators, listeners, and partners.

''Our long term goal in India is to build a robust ecosystem with audio creators, listeners and partners alike, invest in top-notch creators, including independent creators who are making the mark in podcasting, continue to enable next line of creators were training and educating aspiring podcasters,'' Spotify Managing Director India Amarjit Singh Batra said.

Spotify also aims to showcase creators across India in different languages and genres locally and globally, he added.

While speaking at Spotify Podcasters' Day, Batra said last year was phenomenal for India's audio streaming industry and for podcasts.

''Last year has been phenomenal for India's audio streaming industry in general, and for podcasts in particular. We have seen dramatic growth in podcast creators and business,'' he added.

He added that the platform now has podcasts available in major languages in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States
4
IIT Varanasi researchers develop India's first device for on-site production of ultra-pure Hydrogen

IIT Varanasi researchers develop India's first device for on-site production...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021