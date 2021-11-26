Italy imposes entry ban on eight southern African states - statement
Italy on Friday imposed an entry ban on people who have visited any one of eight southern African states in the last 14 days, due to the spread of a new COVID-19 variant there. Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza signed an executive order banning entry from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini.
Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 20:47 IST
Italy on Friday imposed an entry ban on people who have visited any one of eight southern African states in the last 14 days, due to the spread of a new COVID-19 variant there.
Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza signed an executive order banning entry from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini. "Our scientists are studying the new B.1.1.529 variant. In the meantime, we will adopt the greatest possible caution," Speranza said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Four kidnapped South African Indian-origin brothers returned to parents after three weeks
Moderna offers COVID-19 shot at $7 to African Union - Africa CDC head
Moderna offers COVID-19 shot at $7 to African Union - Africa CDC head
Zimbabwe: AfDB approves $3.5 million grant to create jobs for women and youth
F.W. de Klerk, South African president who oversaw end of apartheid, dies at 85