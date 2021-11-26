EIB signs €20m financing with Belgian Med-tech company iSTAR Medical

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €20 million quasi-equity financing agreement with the Belgian medical technology company iSTAR Medical, based in Wavre, Belgium. The announcement and official signing took place at the headquarters of the company on 26 November, led by Kris Peeters, EIB Vice President, and Michel Vanbrabant, CEO of iSTAR Medical, with the participation of Willy Borsus, Minister of Economy of Wallonia and (by videoconference) Michel Lussier, President of the Board of Directors of iSTAR Medical.

iSTAR Medical is a medical technology company developing minimally-invasive implants for glaucoma surgery (MIGS). Glaucoma is the leading cause of irreversible blindness, affecting about 100 million people worldwide. iSTAR Medical's innovative MIGS device, MINIject®, seeks to effectively treat more patients with MIGS. Data reported to date by iSTAR Medical across four trials in over 150 patients, consistently show that MINIject® demonstrates a balance of powerful and sustained intra-ocular pressure (IOP) reduction with a positive safety profile.

MINIject® has been approved in Europe for open-angle glaucoma patients and the company is now entering a crucial phase of its international development as it rolls out MINIject® commercially in select regions across Europe. The EIB's non-dilutive financing – a quasi-equity facility of €20 million – will support its R&D and Product Development activities specifically in further clinical trials, regulatory matters and the commercialisation phase. The financing is provided under the European Guarantee Fund (EGF), an initiative of the EIB Group in partnership with the EU Member States to support European companies in their development, which can be challenging in this pandemic period.

EIB Vice-President Kris Peeters said at the signing event: "Supporting innovation and R&D in Europe is one of the EIB's key goals, and med-techs such as iSTAR Medical are instrumental for Europe's knowledge economy as they pursue innovation-intensive businesses and employ highly-qualified people. This is where the EIB comes in with tailored-made venture debt instruments." He added: "Above all, med-tech and other life science entrepreneurs bring ground-breaking benefits to patients. With MINIject®, its novel ophthalmic implant, iSTAR Medical sets new standards for treating patients suffering from glaucoma, a major cause of blindness, and we are proud to stand by them in their venture."

Michel Vanbrabant, CEO of iSTAR Medical, commented: "We are very pleased that we can now use the EIB facility as iSTAR Medical enters into a new and exciting phase following the recent European approval of our breakthrough device, MINIject®. We believe that MINIject® has great potential to improve the lives of glaucoma patients and our ambition is to bring this innovative technology to patients in Europe and beyond."

Willy Borsus, Vice-President of the Walloon Government, Minister of Economy said at the signing event: "I would like to congratulate iSTAR Medical on its deployment, its innovation, and its commitment to the health sector. Such companies are essential for the economy of our Region, which is already at the forefront of medical technologies and wishes to remain so. I would like to extend my warmest thanks to the EIB for its ongoing support and investment in Wallonia's economic development".