Saudi Arabia suspends flights with 7 countries over COVID concerns -SPA
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 26-11-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 22:07 IST
Saudi Arabia has suspended flights to and from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho and Eswatini due to concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, the state news agency (SPA) reported on Friday.
