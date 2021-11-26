Argentina tightens rules on tourist spending abroad to preserve dollars

Argentina's central bank has tightened rules on spending to buy airline tickets and tourism services abroad in a bid to protect dwindling foreign currency reserves as it negotiates a deal to roll over its debt with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

From Friday, the bank is banning the sale of overseas flight tickets and tourism services in installments, a popular purchase method for Argentine consumers who have been hit hard by years of high inflation and weak economic growth. The bank said it would remain possible to buy tickets in a single payment, or finance them through bank loans, but the move will likely hinder sales because card payment limits are often low and interest rates are very high for loans.

The government said the measure was needed due to the critical economic situation and the ongoing talks to roll over its debt of some $45 billion with the IMF. "This is a one-off, temporary measure that will help overcome obstacles at a time of reactivation in Argentina," presidential spokeswoman Gabriela Cerruti told a news conference. "We are having to take charge of an international negotiation, the largest in Argentina's history."

Argentina imposed restrictions on access to dollars in 2019, which led to diverging exchange rates on official and unofficial markets as locals sought alternative ways to buy greenbacks. The exchange rate in the highly-controlled official market is about 100 pesos per dollar, around half the price people pay for dollars in unofficial markets.

Travel agencies and airlines have complained to the government about the new restrictions because they fear they will hit activity just as it was starting to recover after the COVID-19 pandemic. "These are desperate measures and in the current context they are understood although they are not justified," said Guido Lorenzo, an economist at the consulting firm LCG.

