EU states agree to suspend travel to southern Africa due to new COVID-19 variant

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 26-11-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 22:17 IST
EU states agree to suspend travel to southern Africa due to new COVID-19 variant
European Union states have agreed to temporarily suspend travel to southern Africa after the detection of a new COVID-19 variant, the presidency of the EU said on Friday.

A committee of health experts from all 27 EU states "agreed on the need to activate the #emergency break & impose temporary restriction on all travel into EU from southern #Africa," the Slovenia presidency of the EU said on Twitter.

