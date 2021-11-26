EU states agree to suspend travel to southern Africa due to new COVID-19 variant
European Union states have agreed to temporarily suspend travel to southern Africa after the detection of a new COVID-19 variant, the presidency of the EU said on Friday.
A committee of health experts from all 27 EU states "agreed on the need to activate the #emergency break & impose temporary restriction on all travel into EU from southern #Africa," the Slovenia presidency of the EU said on Twitter.
