EU states agree to suspend travel to southern Africa due

European Union states have agreed to suspend temporarily travel to southern Africa after the detection of a new COVID-19 variant, the presidency of the EU said on Friday.

A committee of health experts from all 27 EU states "agreed on the need to activate the #emergency break & impose temporary restriction on all travel into EU from southern Africa," the Slovenian presidency of the EU said on Twitter. An EU source said the restrictions would apply to South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)