Morocco bans travellers from seven southern African over COVID concerns
Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 22:35 IST
Morocco banned entry to travellers arriving from South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Zimbabwe due to concerns related to the spread of a new variant of the COVID-19 virus discovered in South Africa, foreign ministry said on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
