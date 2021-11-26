Three elephants run over by train

Three elephants were run over by a train while they were crossing a railway track near Ettimadai on the outskirts of the city on Friday night,police said. Two calves were among the pachyderms killed by the train coming from Kerala, they said. Their carcasses were found beside the tracks and further details are awaited, police said.

