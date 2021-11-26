Swiss gov't bans travel from southern Africa, restricts entry from other countries
The Swiss government on Friday banned direct flights from South Africa and the surrounding region due to the detection of a new COVID-19 variant, while also imposing restrictions on travel from other countries including Hong Kong, Israel and Belgium.
All flights from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe and South Africa were banned for an indefinite period.
"In addition, when entering the country from the region of southern Africa, Hong Kong, Israel and Belgium, all persons will have to present a negative COVID-19 test and be quarantined for 10 days starting at 8 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2021," the country's health authority said in a statement. "Entry from these countries will no longer be possible for persons who are not Swiss citizens or do not have a residence permit in Switzerland or the Schengen area."
