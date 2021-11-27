Turkey closes borders to five countries due to new COVID-19 variant
Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2021 00:03 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 00:03 IST
Turkey closed its borders to passengers from five countries as a measure against the new coronavirus variant, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Friday.
Travellers from Botswana, South Africa, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe will not be allowed to enter as of Friday night due to rising cases of the new variant, Koca said in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Botswana
- South Africa
- Koca
- Fahrettin Koca
- Mozambique
- Turkey
- Turkish
- Namibia
- Zimbabwe
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Turkey reports 24,898 daily COVID-19 cases
Belarus airline says it will bar Syrians, Iraqis and Yemenis from boarding in Turkey at Ankara's request
EU chair thanks Turkey for deal limiting Belarus flights
WRAPUP 1-Turkey bans Syrians, Iraqis and Yemenis from flights to Belarus to curb migrant crisis
EU chair thanks Turkey for deal limiting Belarus flights