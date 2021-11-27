Left Menu

Ireland considering restarting mandatory hotel quarantine

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 27-11-2021 00:31 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 00:31 IST
Ireland considering restarting mandatory hotel quarantine
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Ireland is considering restarting its mandatory hotel quarantine regime after it told residents to avoid non-essential travel to seven southern African countries due to concerns over a new COVID-19 variant, its health minister said on Friday.

While Ireland has no direct flights to Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe, it urged all Irish residents there to return as soon as possible and quarantine at home for 10 days upon their arrival.

"I've had advice from the chief medical officer to say it (mandatory hotel quarantine) is something we should consider," Stephen Donnelly told national broadcaster RTE, saying he would bring legislation before parliament early next week to enable the regime to resume after it was stood down in late September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

 India
2
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
3
SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 lakh cr or 6% of GDP

SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 l...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021