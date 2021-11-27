Left Menu

Canada bans foreigners who have travelled in southern Africa

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 27-11-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 00:43 IST
Canada announced Friday it is banning the entry of foreign nationals who have travelled through southern Africa in the last 14 days after discovery of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus that has stoked world fears and triggered widespread travel bans.

Government ministers also said testing will be mandatory for all Canadians who have travelled to southern Africa in the last 14 days. They will be tested on arrival and must quarantine until they get a negative test result.

Those who have arrived in Canada in the last 14 days were also asked to quarantine and get a COVID-19 test.

There are no direct flights from southern Africa to Canada. Officials said there is no indication of any cases in Canada.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

