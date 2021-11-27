Left Menu

Travelers from South Africa face Dutch quarantine after COVID-19 test -ANP

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 27-11-2021 01:29 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 01:29 IST
Travelers from South Africa face Dutch quarantine after COVID-19 test -ANP
Any travelers from South Africa who test positive for COVID-19 after arriving at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport will be kept in quarantine, the ANP news agency reported on Friday, citing local health officials.

Several hundred passengers arriving on the last two flights from South Africa before a travel ban was imposed over worries about a new strain of the virus have been held at the airport for hours. The results of their tests are not yet known.

