Left Menu

Nigeria lifts restrictions on Emirates flights

Nigeria has lifted restrictions on Emirates airline flights, the aviation minister said on Friday. In March, Nigeria suspended Emirates from flying into or out of its territory after the carrier imposed additional COVID-19 test requirements on passengers from Nigeria. "Having done that it is necessary to lift the ban on Emirates.

Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2021 01:52 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 01:52 IST
Nigeria lifts restrictions on Emirates flights

Nigeria has lifted restrictions on Emirates airline flights, the aviation minister said on Friday.

In March, Nigeria suspended Emirates from flying into or out of its territory after the carrier imposed additional COVID-19 test requirements on passengers from Nigeria. "Today we received communications from Emirates removing some of the conditions for travelling for which we had concerns," the minister of state for aviation, Hadi Sirika, said on Friday. "Having done that it is necessary to lift the ban on Emirates. This subsequent lifting of ban is a product of lengthy negotiations between us and them."

(Reporting By Felix Onuah; writing by Libby George; editing by Mark Porter and Leslie Adler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

 India
2
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 lakh cr or 6% of GDP

SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 l...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021