Dutch authorities: many passengers on South Africa flights likely have COVID-19

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 27-11-2021 04:33 IST
Dutch health authorities said that, based on initial test results, there were likely dozens of people infected with COVID-19 among some 600 passengers that arrived at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on Friday on two flights from South Africa.

The passengers have been kept isolated from other travelers at the airport after their arrival due to concerns about the newly detected "Omicron" coronavirus strain.

