Mexico to suspend visa-free entry for many Brazilians

In a bid to halt migrant trafficking, Mexico has said it will suspend a 17-year-old programme that allowed Brazilian citizens to enter without a visa.

Mexico's Foreign Relations Department Friday said the move came after an uptick in Brazilian migrants travelling to Mexico with the intention of reaching the United States.

“This decision was taken due to the increase in irregular (migration) flows and the unfortunate fact that criminal groups make money off Brazilian citizens' interest in migrating irregularly to the United States, by deceiving them,” the department said in a statement.

The measure will apply starting December 11, but will not affect Brazilians who already hold valid travel visas for the United States, Europe, Japan and Canada.

Migrants, mainly from Central America, Haiti and Cuba, often cross Mexico to reach the US border. Mexico has largely been aiding the US government in reducing the flow.

