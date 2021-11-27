Left Menu

Mexico to suspend visa-free entry for many Brazilians

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 27-11-2021 05:12 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 05:12 IST
Mexico to suspend visa-free entry for many Brazilians

In a bid to halt migrant trafficking, Mexico has said it will suspend a 17-year-old programme that allowed Brazilian citizens to enter without a visa.

Mexico's Foreign Relations Department Friday said the move came after an uptick in Brazilian migrants travelling to Mexico with the intention of reaching the United States.

“This decision was taken due to the increase in irregular (migration) flows and the unfortunate fact that criminal groups make money off Brazilian citizens' interest in migrating irregularly to the United States, by deceiving them,” the department said in a statement.

The measure will apply starting December 11, but will not affect Brazilians who already hold valid travel visas for the United States, Europe, Japan and Canada.

Migrants, mainly from Central America, Haiti and Cuba, often cross Mexico to reach the US border. Mexico has largely been aiding the US government in reducing the flow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
2
TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 lakh cr or 6% of GDP

SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 l...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021