Australia starts 14-day quarantine for citizens travelling from southern Africa

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 27-11-2021 07:45 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 07:45 IST
Australia will introduce 14-day quarantine for citizens and their dependents travelling from nine countries in southern Africa due to the new coronavirus variant, its health minister said on Saturday.

"Anyone who is not a citizen of Australia or their dependents, and who has been in African countries where the Omicron variant has been detected and spread within the past 14 days will not be able to enter Australia," Health Minister Greg Hunt told a press briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

