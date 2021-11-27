Left Menu

Paytm's Q2 loss widens to Rs 473 crore

Financial technology firm Paytms parent One 97 Communications on Saturday reported widening of consolidated loss to about Rs 473 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2021. The company had posted a loss of Rs 436.7 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to an exchange filing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 11:39 IST
Paytm's Q2 loss widens to Rs 473 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Financial technology firm Paytm's parent One 97 Communications on Saturday reported widening of consolidated loss to about Rs 473 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2021. The company had posted a loss of Rs 436.7 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to an exchange filing. The consolidated total income of Paytm increased by 49.6 per cent to Rs 1,086.4 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 663.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 1,781.15 apiece, down by 0.86 per cent on the BSE on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
3
TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

 India
4
SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 lakh cr or 6% of GDP

SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 l...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021